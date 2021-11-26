The Dallas Cowboys suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving today. And while just about all of Cowboys Nation is crying into their pumpkin pie, none are crying harder than Skip Bayless.

The Undisputed co-star and diehard Cowboys fan spent hours tweeting out his frustrations with his favorite team. But it was Bayless’ final reaction to the game that’s garnered the most attention.

In a video with the caption “Me after THAT,” Bayless sits quietly and breathes heavily while staring into the camera. He doesn’t say a word and forces some tears out during the 23-second video. The video has over 3,500 retweets and 7,500 likes in an hour.

Sports fans love seeing Bayless suffer given how much he brags about his beloved Cowboys. So it should be no surprise that his video has quickly gone viral:

It was about as heartbreaking a loss the Dallas Cowboys have had in recent memory. They never led in the game and suffered from a missed field goal and a failed two-point conversion.

Despite never committing a turnover, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott just weren’t enough to match pace with the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense.

In overtime, the Cowboys got the ball first but had to start from their own six-yard line due to a penalty. They punted after a three-and-out, and the Raiders marched down the field and scored a field goal to win.

This one is going to sting Bayless and Cowboys Nation for a while – especially now that they have several extra days to stew on it.

Skip Bayless’ Undisputed colleague Shannon Sharpe has already begun the trash talk in prep for their next meeting: