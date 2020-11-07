Video: Things Got Pretty Emotional On SportsCenter This Morning

Earlier this week, ESPN reportedly informed 300 employees their contracts would not be picked up after this year.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN announced another 200 open positions will no longer be filled. Marchand says that president Jimmy Pitaro announced the layoffs internally on Thursday.

The pandemic has cost millions of people around the globe their jobs and ESPN is no exception. After eliminating over 500 jobs this week, some suggested the layoffs had to do with the Worldwide Leader’s political leanings.

However, when Nicole Briscoe and Matt Barrie took center stage this week, they offered a more human element. Briscoe named several people that she worked with directly that lost jobs this week.

Of course, after years of developing relationships, she was moved to tears at the thought of not seeing them at work any more.

Here’s what she had to say.

It’s been a rough few days for those remaining at ESPN seeing hundreds of their colleagues let go.

It’s even worse for those that lost their jobs, though. That list included a beloved college football reporter. Ivan Maisel, who had been with the Worldwide Leader for nearly two decades, announced his contract will not be renewed.

Many others deserve to have their name mentioned, which anchors on SportsCenter and various other shows have done so far over the course of this week.