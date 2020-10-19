Video: Things Got Pretty Heated On ‘First Take’ This Morning

Usually when things get heated on ESPN’s First Take, it involves Stephen A. Smith getting into it with a diehard Cowboys fan or LeBron hater. But on today’s show, it was up to him to be a voice of reason.

On Monday’s edition of First Take, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky got into a very heated debate with show co-host Max Kellerman. The topic was Carson Wentz’s struggles with the Eagles, which got oddly heated despite neither of them being Eagles fans.

Kellerman took issue with Carson Wentz still getting to start despite his myriad of turnovers and Philadelphia’s 1-4-1 record. Orlovsky attempted to defend Wentz’s record, shifting some of the blame to his supporting cast.

But things quickly devolved into an incomprehensible shouting match. It wasn’t until Kellerman suggested that benching Wentz for Jalen Hurts that Stephen A. had to chime in and be a voice of reason.

“They should have started Jalen Hurts, they would have the same record!” Kellerman proclaimed. Orlovsky immediately facepalmed and even Stephen A. appeared stunned by the comment.

Things got so heated between @maxkellerman and @danorlovsky7 when talking about Carson Wentz that Stephen A. had to tell them to calm down 🤨 "They should have started Jalen Hurts, they would have the same record!" pic.twitter.com/1lDbn87gnj — First Take (@FirstTake) October 19, 2020

Kellerman is a diehard Giants fan, so he loves to see the Eagles struggle. Trying to trick the Eagles into benching Wentz for Jalen Hurts may be his effort to weaken his team’s arch-rival.

While Carson Wentz has struggled through the first six games of the season, he’s not going anywhere. Certainly not the bench.

It was a crazy morning on First Take. You love/hate to see it.