Video: This Old Maria Taylor Commercial Predicted The Future

It’s usually pretty cool when old commercials or The Simpsons episodes seemingly predict the future. But a commercial ESPN’s Maria Taylor did one year ago is sending chills up our spines.

In a commercial for Pizza Hut, which Taylor did last year, a football team is rushing through the tunnel to get onto the field. But once they get there, they look around and see that the massive football stadium is empty. As a gag, a single janitor sweeps the seats while the players look on confused.

In a voiceover, Taylor says, “You can’t have a football game without the fans…” before finishing the commercial. Well, in the wake of the possible cancelation of the 2020 college football season, Taylor thought back to how prophetic it was.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Taylor re-posted the commercial. She added, “That awkward moment when I shot a commercial a year ago that predicted the future.”

That awkward moment when I shot a commercial a year ago that predicted the future 👀 #2020 pic.twitter.com/wJoU20L4yS — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) August 9, 2020

A lot of people on Twitter were impressed, though some (such as her ESPN co-worker Mike Golic Jr.) were understandably concerned.

“Yooo hahaha… that’s wild!!!” wrote ESPN’s Timothy Parker.

“Okay Maria, what the actual hell?!” one commenter wrote, adding a laughing emoji under it.

Hopefully Taylor’s “prediction” comes true from the standpoint that we get a football season. Hopefully her statement “you can’t have football without fans” doesn’t mean that football gets canceled if teams don’t let fans into the stadiums.