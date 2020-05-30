On Saturday morning, ESPN put on a competition involving some of the world’s best athletes.

With an absence of sporting events around the globe, ESPN put on a stationary bike race along with Peloton. Athletes like star golfer Rory McIlroy and U.S. Olympian swimmer Matt Grevers participated in the event.

While Grevers took home the men’s title, a fellow U.S. Olympian dominated the women’s competition. Colleen Quigley, who competed in the 2016 Olympics for the United States, won the women’s competition by over 100 points.

In fact, she would have placed fifth in the men’s competition. She would have finished just behind Grevers, Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland and McIlroy.

Following the event, she took to Instagram for a message about her win – and the donations that poured in.

“All that cross training finally paying off! Thank you @espn and @onepeloton for inviting me to compete on the All-Star Ride against some seriously badass women! Here’s some behind-the-scenes videos from my living room in Portland. I haven’t gotten to compete in months, so I was super hype for this race! 20 min all out on my @onepeloton I pushed 348 watts FTW! Would have put me in 5th place in the men’s race! Hope we were able to give you guys some entertainment today. In honor of the ride, @onepeloton donated 1 million meals to those in need!”

Congratulations to the winners.