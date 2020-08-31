Vince Carter Reportedly Makes Decision On Full-Time Analyst Job

Ever since his retirement just a few months ago, NBA legend Vince Carter has had all kinds of offers on his table.

But few jobs have appeared more enticing to the eight-time All-Star than becoming an analyst. And it looks like he’s well on his way to taking on the role.

According to the New York Post, Carter is officially joining ESPN as an analyst. Carter has widely been viewed as the top broadcasting “free agent” since retiring in June.

The 22-year NBA veteran won’t be a complete novice to the job. He has previous experience with ESPN, Turner and Fox Sports in various events. Carter also studied communications in school and completed the NBPA’s “SportsCaster U” program.

NEWS: Vince Carter to ESPN, The Post has learned.https://t.co/ZSbJL5GSiW — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 31, 2020

It’ll be fun to see what kind of role Vince Carter has when he starts out. For over 20 years he’s been one of the NBA’s top personalities on and off the court.

He’s made cameos in movies and TV shows, and was even the subject of the documentary film The Carter Effect in 2017.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that he has tons of experience to draw from too. In over 20 years on the court, Carter played in 1,541 regular season games and another 88 playoff games.

Vince Carter entertained us in the NBA for years. We won’t be surprised at all if he continues to entertain us in the analyst’s booth for years to come.