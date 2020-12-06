Watch: Michael Irvin Has Embarrassing Moment On NFL Network

Few NFL analysts have as much fun on the job as Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. But today he may have bit off more than he can chew while trying to make a fun segment – with embarrassing results.

On Sunday’s edition of NFL GameDay, Irvin and fellow analysts Kurt Warner and Steve Mariucci played Pictionary. Irvin attempted to draw Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, but his efforts to do so in 30 seconds were pretty terrible.

Warner had no idea what Irvin was trying to draw, and to be honest we probably wouldn’t either if we didn’t all know the hint. Even with a chance to win with a guess, Mariucci was both stunned and stumped.

Irvin attempted to explain that he was drawing a pool “with water and a diving board.” Once again, hard to see given what he gave us.

The Chase Claypool hint may have been the worst, but it was far from the last. His efforts to draw Baker Mayfield and Tyreek Hill came up short too.

Seriously, what is going on here pic.twitter.com/vnVJ16oqz9 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 6, 2020

We can kind of, almost, sort of see what he’s going for with Baker and Hill. Irvin clearly spends more time studying football than getting art lessons.

Pictionary can be a tough game. But if you’re ever with Irvin at a party and someone wants to play, maybe do your best to avoid having him on your team.