Watch: NFL Reporter Jumps Into A Pool During Pregame Segment

We all have our own ways of getting ready for the big game. NFL Network reporter Kim Jones’ preparation for Super Bowl LV is certainly unique.

Jones presented a stand-up report from the pool at the Buccaneers’ team hotel down in Tampa this afternoon. The Bucs are just hours away from becoming the first team to play in the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians’ personal and professional motto is “No risk it, no biscuit,” and Jones clearly felt inspired by that. So much so that she jumped backwards into the hotel pool, fully-clothed and on camera.

Check it out below.

NO RISK IT NO BISCUIT! @KimJonesSports into the pool! pic.twitter.com/T90sK7fi2j — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 7, 2021

Jones is clearly excited for this game, and we are too. Not excited enough to jump in a pool with our clothes on, but pumped up nonetheless.

The Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET tonight on CBS.