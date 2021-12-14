Watch: Stephen A. Smith, JJ Redick Moment Goes Viral

JJ Redick has only been part of ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith for a couple of months, but the pair have already had a couple of viral moments.

This morning, Redick and Smith were discussing the possibility of Stephen Curry bypassing LeBron James as the face of this NBA generation. Smith thinks he can do it, while Redick disagreed.

Of course, the debate was not settled during the segment, which you can view here, but the back-and-forth did produce a spectacular viral moment. It occurred when Redick remarked that he and his wife have agreed to never argue about hypotheticals.

Smith, in turn, reminded the longtime NBA shooting guard that they are not married.

Last month, Redick and Smith went viral for another discussion about LeBron. Redick balked at the ESPN personality’s assessment that James has never been “feared” during his time in the NBA.

This pairing might seem a little awkward, but if they continue to produce these types of high-profile moments, ESPN will have no problem keeping them together in the future.