Wayne Gretzky Has Landed A Job In Sports Media

On Tuesday afternoon, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky announced that he’s stepping down from his role as the vice chairman for the Edmonton Oilers.

“With great appreciation, I wanted to let everyone know that I have decided to step away as Vice Chairman of the Edmonton Oilers effective today,” Gretzky said in a statement he shared on social media. “The Oilers, their fans, and the city of Edmonton have meant the world to me and my family for over four decades – and that will never change.”

Shortly after Gretzky posted that statement, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post announced what’s next for the nine-time Hart Trophy winner.

According to Marchand, NHL fans will get to see Gretzky on TNT as a lead analyst for the network’s hockey coverage. His contract with TNT will pay him roughly $3 million per season.

It was announced a few weeks ago that ESPN failed to strike a deal with Gretzky. TNT, meanwhile, managed to get the job done in large part because Gretzky is close friends with Charles Barkley.

NEWS: Wayne Gretzky is headed to TNT, The Post has learned.https://t.co/tz7GcfCyAZ — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 25, 2021

NBC has been covering the NHL for several years now, but it was reported earlier this year that ESPN and TNT will take over the reigns starting next season. That’s why TNT wanted a top-tier analyst for the 2021-22 season.

Gretzky should be the face of TNT’s hockey coverage for the foreseeable future.