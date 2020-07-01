Wendi Nix Offers Update On Her Status At ESPN After ‘NFL Live’ News

Wendi Nix may no longer be a part of ESPN’s NFL Live, but she is definitely not leaving the Worldwide Leader altogether.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced a new NFL Live team to debut in August. Laura Rutledge is the new host after moving over from college football, and she’ll be joined by Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes and Keyshawn Johnson.

The move of Rutledge into Nix’s spot was rumored for a while. It’s a pretty big change, considering Nix has been part of ESPN’s NFL coverage for more than a decade and hosted NFL Live since February 2018.

A Twitter user named Anthony Thompson responded to the ESPN announcement wondering where Nix is headed. The ESPN vet then quote-tweeted Thompson, thanking him for his support and saying she’s not going anywhere for right now, but will instead be working on different projects for the company.

“The new NFL Live crew will be fantastic. And fun!” Nix wrote. “I’m staying right here to work on some other projects that we will talk about soon.”

Thank you Anthony! The new NFL Live crew will be fantastic. And fun! I’m staying right here to work on some other projects that we will talk about soon. https://t.co/q3x3QoiTHU — Wendi Nix (@WendiNix_ESPN) June 30, 2020

Nix also has experience covering college football and golf for ESPN, so we’ll see if she’s heading to work in either of those departments.

In the meantime, its good to see she won’t be leaving Bristol, even though we are excited by what the new NFL Live team brings to the table.