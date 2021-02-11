Rachel Demita: What’s The Former NBA 2K Host Up To Now?

Rachel DeMita had a quick rise to stardom due to her opportunity with NBA 2KTV, but her role with the company didn’t last nearly as long as her fans hoped. However, the 30-year-old celebrity has found other ways to interact with her supporters over the past few years.

DeMita, an Ohio native, was always passionate about the game of basketball. She was a star on the court at Wadsworth High School, leading her team to a 21-2 record during her junior year. According to Fandom.com, DeMita led Wadsworth in scoring and free-throw percentage that season.

Following her successful career at Wadsworth, DeMita landed a full scholarship to Old Dominion. Though she didn’t end up playing basketball in the pros, it’s pretty evident that she knows how to shoot the rock – we’ll share more on that later.

Although she’s no longer playing basketball at a competitive level, DeMita’s fan base largely consists of NBA fans. Of course, this is due to her impressive résumé, dating history, and skills on the hardwood.

When did Rachel DeMita leave NBA 2KTV?

In an effort to improve its overall quality, NBA 2K decided to add a TV show to its game in 2014. At that time, DeMita was an unknown for the basketball community and broadcasting industry. And yet, this opportunity ended up catapulting her to stardom.

DeMita became the face of NBA 2KTV due to her ability to deliver such great interviews with the NBA’s best players. She became so popular that she was actually invited to play in the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

All good things come to an end, though, and that chapter of her career officially came to a close in 2018.

Not only did DeMita’s popularity allow her to expand her own brand, it resulted in her receiving a contract from a sports-media company called Overtime. While she was grateful for the new opportunity, it was truly a bittersweet moment saying goodbye to NBA 2KTV.

“Today I’m taking a leap of courage and leaving the most impactful job of my career to date,” DeMita said, via Playmaker. “My last episode goes up tonight. 2KTV brought so many opportunities and experiences that I will never forget and will forever cherish.”

While there was nothing the company could really do about this decision, the reality is her departure really hurt the overall product. DeMita, meanwhile, is thriving due to her original content on multiple social media platforms.

What does Rachel DeMita do now?

DeMita doesn’t really have a set role the way she did with NBA 2KTV, but this has allowed her to have creative freedom on her Instagram, Twitter and YouTube accounts.

For starters, DeMita has been a very popular vlogger since leaving NBA 2KTV. She has over 266,000 subscribes on YouTube and gets at least 10,000 viewers per video.

Another social media platform that DeMita is using to her advantage is TikTok. Right now she has over 213,000 followers due to her hilarious skits and awesome trick shots on the hardwood.

However, DeMita’s bread and butter is her Instagram account. Over 1.2 million people follow DeMita on that platform, and as a result, she’s landed some really cool gigs because of it.

DeMita recently announced that she’s starting an Instagram TV series with the Action Network.

“Excited to partner with Action Network for this IGTV series,” DeMita said. “Stay tuned every week as I try a new sport and attempt a new parlay challenge. Would you bet on me?”

If any of these challenges include DeMita on the hardwood, you’d be foolish to bet against her.

Anyone who follows DeMita knows that she can shoot extremely well from beyond the arc. After all, she played Division I basketball.

DeMita’s jump shot is so lethal that some people actually believe she’s a better shooter than her boyfriend, NBA swingman Andre Roberson.

With that being said, let’s dive into that chapter of DeMita’s life.

When did Rachel DeMita and Andre Roberson start dating?

DeMita and Roberson have been dating since 2018. The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Even though DeMita is quite active on social media, she rarely posts stuff about Roberson. However, she did post a farewell message for Roberson before he entered the NBA’s bubble in Orlando last season. At that time, he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Unfortunately, Roberson is no longer a member of the Thunder. That hasn’t stopped DeMita from wearing his jersey, though.

Roberson’s NBA career has been slowed down dramatically by a torn patellar tendon that he suffered in 2018. The good news for him is that he’s just 29 years old and should receive another opportunity in the near future.

As for DeMita, it’s become very apparent that she’ll be successful wherever she goes. She took advantage of her opportunity at NBA 2KTV and hasn’t really looked back since. In fact, it’s going to be really fun to see what she does next now that she’s partnered up with the Action Network.