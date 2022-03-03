On Thursday afternoon, the sporting world learned that one of the most iconic sports films of all time was being remade.

According to a report from Deadline, ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes is getting a remake. Musician Jack Harlow will reportedly star in the film.

“Jack Harlow has been cast in a reboot of ‘WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP’, his first acting role,” Discussing Film wrote on Twitter. “Calmatic is set to direct with Kenya Barris and Doug Hall writing the script.”

Of course, it didn’t take fans long to start reacting to the news on social media. The consensus among fans is that they don’t love the decision to remake the movie – at all.

“thinking of every possible outcome here and unfortunately none of them seem good to me,” one fan said.

thinking of every possible outcome here and unfortunately none of them seem good to me https://t.co/97ZovXfDYz — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) March 3, 2022

Others just want Hollywood to come up with an original idea.

“Apparently the main source of inspiration for new movies is a walk down the aisle of VHS shelves in a 1991 Blockbuster,” said another fan.

Apparently the main source of inspiration for new movies is a walk down the aisle of VHS shelves in a 1991 Blockbuster. https://t.co/iHyqQHFCB5 — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) March 3, 2022

“White Men Can’t Jump is one of my favorite movies and i think this is a terrible idea,” said another fan.

White Men Can't Jump is one of my favorite movies and i think this is a terrible idea https://t.co/Z2Kia5WGzg — trammell 🦇 (@mellistryin) March 3, 2022

It certainly seems like no one really wants to see the remake.

Is this a good idea?