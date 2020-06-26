Will Cain Announces This Is His Last Day At ESPN

After five years at ESPN, analyst and radio host Will Cain has announced that today is his last day with the network.

The host of The Will Cain Show announced his plans of departure a while back, but had a message for his fans today. Taking to Twitter, he offered his thanks to ESPN and the fans of his show. But Cain made it clear that his work will continue elsewhere.

“I have a new opportunity that I’m excited to announce in the coming days… We’ve had fun, challenged consensus, sought the truth and succeeded in growing this time slot beyond historical expectations…” Cain wrote. “I so appreciate the time and investment you’ve given The Will Cain Show. We still stay connected… laughing, keeping each other in check, and holding tight to our values… on new platforms.”

As a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, Cain frequently clashed with ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith. But that didn’t stop Smith from letting Cain host his show when he was unavailable from time to time.

Cain’s broadcast work began as a radio personality on ESPN radio. He co-hosted The Ryen Russillo Show before getting his own show in 2018.

Prior to his sports radio career, Cain was a pundit on Fox News. According to the Washington Post, he is set to return to Fox in some capacity.

Good luck with the new gig, Will.