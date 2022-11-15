Photos: Abigail Clancy's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

SAINT-JEAN-CAP-FERRAT, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Abbey Clancy attends the reveal of THE JOURNEY presented by Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar and Ali Jassim at The Four Seasons Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat on June 21, 2022 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar)

In 2010, Abigail Clancy made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She wore nothing but body paint for her rookie photoshoot.

Clancy had an England soccer jersey painted on her. It was a clever way of honoring her country.

This was a unique experience for Clancy, and as a result, she left the photoshoot with a lot of admiration for SI Swim.

"It definitely looks like clothes," Clancy said. "Even though I'm completely naked lying in front of a room of strangers, it's so weird. They fit you that perfect."

Here's a behind-the-scenes video of Clancy's photoshoot from 2010:

To this day, Clancy remains a popular model. She has over 520,000 followers on Instagram.

Clancy recently collaborated with Victoria's Secret for a photoshoot.

You can view every photo from Clancy's 2010 photoshoot with SI Swim here.