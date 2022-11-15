Photos: Abigail Clancy's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
In 2010, Abigail Clancy made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She wore nothing but body paint for her rookie photoshoot.
Clancy had an England soccer jersey painted on her. It was a clever way of honoring her country.
This was a unique experience for Clancy, and as a result, she left the photoshoot with a lot of admiration for SI Swim.
"It definitely looks like clothes," Clancy said. "Even though I'm completely naked lying in front of a room of strangers, it's so weird. They fit you that perfect."
Here's a behind-the-scenes video of Clancy's photoshoot from 2010:
To this day, Clancy remains a popular model. She has over 520,000 followers on Instagram.
Clancy recently collaborated with Victoria's Secret for a photoshoot.
You can view every photo from Clancy's 2010 photoshoot with SI Swim here.