Photos: Abigail Clancy's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
Abigail Clancy made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2010. She had the chance to participate in a "Body Paint" photoshoot.
The SI Swim team painted an England soccer jersey on Clancy. They did a pretty remarkable job.
"It definitely looks like clothes," Clancy said on set. "Even though I'm completely naked lying in front of a room of strangers, it's so weird. They fit you that perfect."
A behind-the-scenes look at Clancy's photoshoot from 2010 here.
Clancy hasn't appeared in an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since 2010. Nonetheless, she still posts a lot of content on social media.
At the moment, Clancy has over 519,000 followers on Instagram.
You can view all of Clancy's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.