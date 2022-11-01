Photos: Abigail Clancy's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Abbey Clancy attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Abigail Clancy made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2010. She had the chance to participate in a "Body Paint" photoshoot.

The SI Swim team painted an England soccer jersey on Clancy. They did a pretty remarkable job.

"It definitely looks like clothes," Clancy said on set. "Even though I'm completely naked lying in front of a room of strangers, it's so weird. They fit you that perfect."

A behind-the-scenes look at Clancy's photoshoot from 2010 here.

Clancy hasn't appeared in an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since 2010. Nonetheless, she still posts a lot of content on social media.

At the moment, Clancy has over 519,000 followers on Instagram.

You can view all of Clancy's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.