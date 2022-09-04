Alex Morgan Had Brutally Honest Admission On Posing For SI Swimsuit
Alex Morgan has done just about everything a soccer player can on the pitch.
The legendary United States women's national team star has been a part of some huge moments, whether that's the World Cup or the Olympics.
Morgan, a World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, has certainly been a part of some nerve-wracking moments over the years, as well.
However, posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was even more nerve wracking, she's admitted.
"I have been playing soccer my entire life. I know how to stay calm and not get too nervous for games. That’s why I would have to say posing in bodypaint was a little more intimidating. It was a completely new experience and definitely took some getting used to before I felt comfortable in bodypaint. I had to look in the mirror every five minutes to make sure I actually had a swimsuit on," she admitted to SI.com.
Morgan pulled it off in style, of course.
Morgan is one of several notable athletes - including soccer players - to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
You can view her full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.