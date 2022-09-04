Skip to main content
Alex Morgan Had Brutally Honest Admission On Posing For SI Swimsuit

United States women's national team star Alex Morgan on the pitch receiving an award.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan has done just about everything a soccer player can on the pitch.

The legendary United States women's national team star has been a part of some huge moments, whether that's the World Cup or the Olympics.

Morgan, a World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, has certainly been a part of some nerve-wracking moments over the years, as well.

However, posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was even more nerve wracking, she's admitted.

Alex Morgan for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "Body Paint" shoot.

SI Swimsuit/YouTube.

"I have been playing soccer my entire life. I know how to stay calm and not get too nervous for games. That’s why I would have to say posing in bodypaint was a little more intimidating. It was a completely new experience and definitely took some getting used to before I felt comfortable in bodypaint. I had to look in the mirror every five minutes to make sure I actually had a swimsuit on," she admitted to SI.com.

Morgan pulled it off in style, of course.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes - including soccer players - to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view her full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.