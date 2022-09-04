Alex Morgan Had Brutally Honest Admission On Posing For SI Swimsuit

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Alex Morgan has done just about everything a soccer player can on the pitch.

The legendary United States women's national team star has been a part of some huge moments, whether that's the World Cup or the Olympics.

Morgan, a World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, has certainly been a part of some nerve-wracking moments over the years, as well.

However, posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was even more nerve wracking, she's admitted.

SI Swimsuit/YouTube.

"I have been playing soccer my entire life. I know how to stay calm and not get too nervous for games. That’s why I would have to say posing in bodypaint was a little more intimidating. It was a completely new experience and definitely took some getting used to before I felt comfortable in bodypaint. I had to look in the mirror every five minutes to make sure I actually had a swimsuit on," she admitted to SI.com.

Morgan pulled it off in style, of course.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes - including soccer players - to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view her full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.