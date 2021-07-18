Throwback: Alex Morgan Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Alex Morgan and the United States women’s soccer team are currently preparing for another championship run. Morgan and Co. are set to compete in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The 2021 Games begin next week.

The U.S. will be the overwhelming favorites to win it all. Morgan and the rest of the American team have dominated the international game in recent years. Most expect Morgan and Co. to bring home the gold medal later this summer.

Morgan, 32, has become one of the biggest names in sports during her time on the U.S. national team. She’s grown both on and off the field, becoming a star in multiple ways.

Back in 2019, Morgan posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The 2021 edition of the popular magazine will be out later this summer.

In anticipation of this year’s issue, let’s take a look back at when Morgan posed for the magazine in 2019.

Morgan was one of several United States women’s national team stars to pose for the magazine in 2019.

The U.S. soccer star is one of many notable athletes to pose for the magazine over the years.

The 2021 issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is scheduled to hit newsstands on July 20.