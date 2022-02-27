Photos: Alex Morgan’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pics

It was a big week for the United States women’s national team.

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the rest of the United States women’s national team reached a settlement with U.S. Soccer regarding their equal pay lawsuit. It’s a big step for women’s soccer and the sports world as a whole.

Morgan, one of the top United States women’s national team players in history, has made a big impact both on and off the field.

On the field, Morgan is one of the premier players in the sport. Off the field, Morgan is one of the most-popular players in women’s soccer history.

Morgan has done a lot off the field to up her popularity. The United States women’s national team star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

The legendary U.S. Soccer star has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2012, ’14 and 19.

Over the years, here are some of Morgan’s top photos.

Morgan’s favorite shoot was arguably in 2019, when she got to be a part of the magazine with some of her teammates.

“It was so awesome. The last two shoots, I was the only soccer player and that was totally fine. [I was] really happy to represent my team and to represent the soccer community, but just to be able to do it with such an empowering group of women that I share such a big life with was just even more amazing,” she told the magazine.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out later this year.