Look: Alexis Ren's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Alexis Ren made her Sports Illustrate Swimsuit debut in 2018. Her rookie photoshoot took place in Aruba.

While the final results from Ren's photoshoot were flawless, there was a moment where a huge wave knocked her down. She laughed it off though.

Ren's photoshoot went so well that she was named the Rookie of the Year for the 2018 issue.

A behind-the-scenes look at Ren's photoshoot from 2018 can be seen here.

This was Ren's only photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit thus far.

At 25 years old, Ren still has plenty of time to make another appearance in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Every photo from Ren's rookie shoot with SI Swim can be seen here.