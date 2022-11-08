Photos: Aly Raisman's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In 2017, Aly Raisman made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She then returned for the 2018 issue of the iconic magazine.

The 2018 photoshoot for Raisman was part of the "In Her Own Words" series.

Raisman, a two-time Olympian and captain of the "Fierce Five," had words like "Fierce" and "Survivor" painted on her.

"It's such an incredible concept -- something I've never done before," Raisman said. "I put a lot of thought into the words I wanted to put on my body and where I wanted to place them. I truly believe it sends an important message that women don't need to be modest to be respected."

A behind-the-scenes look at Raisman's photoshoot from 2018 can be seen here.

Here are some pictures from the "In Her Own Words" photoshoot:

Raisman has not appeared in another issue of SI Swim since 2018.

All of Raisman's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be found here.