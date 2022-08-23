Look: Aly Raisman's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Former U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman has accomplished an awful lot in her career. Not only was she the captain of the "Fierce Five" and "Final Five," she won six Olympic medals.

After Raisman's Olympic career came to an end, she appeared in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Raisman's rookie photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took place in Houston, Texas.

A behind-the-scenes look at Raisman's photoshoot from 2017 was shared on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official YouTube page.

Raisman returned for the 2018 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. This time around, she was photographed in Aruba.

Here are some of the best pictures from Raisman's photoshoots:

