Look: Aly Raisman's 'Uncovered' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Former United States gymnast Aly Raisman is one of several notable athletes who has appeared in an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Raisman, a two-time Olympian and captain of the "Fierce Five," appeared in multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazines.

In 2017, Raisman made her SI Swim debut. Her rookie photoshoot took place in Houston, Texas.

"They really captured that strong is really beautiful, and I'm excited for everyone to see it," Raisman said before the 2017 issue came out.

A behind-the-scenes look at Raisman's photoshoot from 2017 can be seen here.

Raisman's rookie photoshoot had several nods to her background in gymnastics.

Here are some photos from Raisman's run with SI Swim:

Raisman returned for the 2018 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. That photoshoot took place in Aruba. She also participated in a "In Her Own Words" photoshoot.

You can view all of Raisman's photos with SI Swim here.