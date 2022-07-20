Throwback: Alyssa Miller's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Model Alyssa Miller attends God's Love We Deliver 2013 Golden Heart Awards Celebration at Spring Studios on October 16, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors) Getty Images.

Over the years, several models have been featured in the "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Alyssa Miller had the privilege of taking part in this iconic photoshoot in 2013.

Miller, who first appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2011, was photographed in Australia for her "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look of Miller's photoshoot from 2013 on YouTube.

Miller hasn't been in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue since 2013, but she remains one of the most popular models to appear in the magazine.

Miller currently has 226,000 followers on Instagram. She constantly shares photos of her travels.

