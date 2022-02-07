Look: Anna Kournikova’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Over the years, a number of notable athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the popular magazine is already underway. Perhaps we’ll see another big-time athlete or two posing for the 2022 edition of the magazine.

One of the most-famous athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is Anna Kournikova. The former tennis star was at the peak of her fame when she posed for the iconic magazine issue back in 2004.

Kournikova, a Russia native, rose to tennis fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon in 1997 and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2001. Kournikova struggled at the U.S. Open, never advancing past the fourth round.

Kournikova also made a Sports Illustrated cover, back in 2000. The former tennis star shared a throwback post on her Instagram page.

Who do you want to see posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2022?