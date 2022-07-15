Skip to main content
Look: Ashley Graham's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Ashley Graham presents at the ABC Museum in Spain.

Model Ashley Graham presents 'Violeta By Mango' new campaign at the ABC Museum on October 15, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ashley Graham first appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2016. Believe it or not, she was actually featured on the cover as a rookie. 

Graham then returned for another photoshoot in 2017. It wasn't until 2018 when she participated in a bold, daring photoshoot with the iconic brand. 

During Graham's 2018 photoshoot, she wore her bathing suit backwards for a few photos. 

Although it was a new experience for Graham, she did an excellent job. 

