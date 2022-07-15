Look: Ashley Graham's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Ashley Graham first appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2016. Believe it or not, she was actually featured on the cover as a rookie.
Graham then returned for another photoshoot in 2017. It wasn't until 2018 when she participated in a bold, daring photoshoot with the iconic brand.
During Graham's 2018 photoshoot, she wore her bathing suit backwards for a few photos.
Although it was a new experience for Graham, she did an excellent job.
Here's a behind-the-scenes look from Graham's 2018 photoshoot:
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shares other photos of Graham from time to time on its social media accounts.
Check them out:
You can view all of Graham's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.