Look: Ashley Graham's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Model Ashley Graham presents 'Violeta By Mango' new campaign at the ABC Museum on October 15, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ashley Graham first appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2016. Believe it or not, she was actually featured on the cover as a rookie.

Graham then returned for another photoshoot in 2017. It wasn't until 2018 when she participated in a bold, daring photoshoot with the iconic brand.

During Graham's 2018 photoshoot, she wore her bathing suit backwards for a few photos.

Although it was a new experience for Graham, she did an excellent job.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look from Graham's 2018 photoshoot:

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shares other photos of Graham from time to time on its social media accounts.

Check them out:

You can view all of Graham's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.