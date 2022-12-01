Look: Ashley Greene's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Ashley Greene attends the premiere of 'In Dubious Battle' during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Giardino on September 3, 2016 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is typically full of models, but some prominent celebrities have been included over the years, as well.

Ashley Greene, a prominent Hollywood actress, was featured in the issue last decade.

The Twilight actress even took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of Greene's top "Body Paint" photos have gone viral on social media over the years.

SI Swimsuit/YouTube.

Greene continues to have a pretty big following on social media, though we haven't seen her in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a while.

Perhaps we'll see some more Hollywood actresses in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue moving forward.

The new edition of the magazine will be out in 2023.