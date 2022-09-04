Look: Best Aly Raisman 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

United States gymnastics star Aly Raisman is a legend both on and off the mat.

On the mat, Raisman is one of the best gymnasts in recent United States history. She helped lead the U.S. to a gold medal at the Summer Olympics.

Off the mat, Raisman is incredibly strong, succeeding in several different areas of life.

Among those areas: modeling.

Raisman has taken part in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Raisman is one of several notable athletes to take part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Raisman has actually posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

