Look: Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Kate Upton

Kate Upton posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in nothing but body paint in 2013.

SI Swim's team of artists recreated Daniela Pestova's steamy cover from 2000 by painting on a necklace and bikini bottom for Upton.

This was certainly a unique experience for the three-time cover model.

"I don't even know how they did it," Upton said. "They were taking these strands and connecting them to the other side."

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Upton's photoshoot from 2013:

Upton has appeared in six issues of SI Swim over the course of her modeling career.

The Michigan native has been photographed in Aruba, Antartica and Fiji among other places.

Upton last appeared in the 2018 issue of SI Swim. It's unclear if she'll return for another photoshoot in the future.

You can view all of Upton's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.