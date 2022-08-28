Look: Melissa Satta's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Melissa Satta attends the screening of "Les Miserables" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The countdown to the 2022 Men's World Cup in Qatar continues.

In a couple of months, the world's best soccer countries will descend upon Qatar for the 2022 edition of the Men's World Cup.

A couple of years ago, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit did some World Cup-themed "Body Paint" photos for its prestigious annual issue.

Melissa Satta, a television personality, took part in that special issue.

Satta was drawn up in body paint an Italian-themed jersey.

Satta has continued to build up her presence on social media, with nearly 5 million followers.

The 2022 Men's World Cup can't get here soon enough.