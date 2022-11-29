Look: Best U.S. Soccer 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan of the United States women's national team is one of several notable athletes to participate in a Sports Illustrated Photoshoot.

In 2012, Morgan made her SI Swim debut. She wore nothing but body paint for her first photoshoot.

A behind-the-scenes look at Morgan's rookie photoshoot can be seen here:

Morgan also appeared on the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Morgan wasn't the only notable American from the soccer world to collaborate with SI Swim.

Bethany Dempsey, the wife of former USMNT star Clint Dempsey, also posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Dempsey's photoshoot in 2010 was part of the "Body Paint" series.

Dempsey had a United States jersey painted on her for the 2010 photoshoot. It was a clever idea from SI Swim's makeup team.

You can view all of Dempsey and Morgan's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.