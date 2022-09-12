Look: Favorite World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

World Cup.

The 2022 Men's World Cup from Qatar is getting closer and closer to its start date.

We're now about two months away from the start of the world's greatest soccer tournament. Naturally, fan bases across the globe are getting amped up.

A couple of years ago, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit did a World Cup-themed photoshoot for its annual issue.

The "Body Paint" photoshoots went viral.

Some of the top soccer player wives and girlfriends posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Perhaps the United States will be able to make a deep run in the World Cup this year.

You can view the full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue World Cup-themed galleries here.