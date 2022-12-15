Photos: Bethany Dempsey's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 11: Bethany Dempsey arrives at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 24/7: Club SI Swimsuit at Vanity Nightclub At The Hard Rock Hotel And Casino on February 11, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Bethany Dempsey, the wife of former USMNT star Clint Dempsey, participated in the 2010 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Dempsey's photoshoot with SI Swim was part of the "Body Paint" series. It was a unique experience for her.

The makeup team for Sports Illustrated Swim had a U.S. soccer jersey painted on Dempsey. It was a clever nod to her husband's squad.

The finished product for Dempsey was spectacular.

Here are some of the top photos from Dempsey's photoshoot:

This was Dempsey's only photoshoot with SI Swim. Nonetheless, it must have been an awesome moment for her.

You can view all of Dempsey's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.