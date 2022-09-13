Look: Favorite Chrissy Teigen 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--August 23: Model Chrissy Teigen attends the New York Jets vs New York Giants game at the Meadowlands (a.k.a.Giants Stadium) on August 23, 2008 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images). Al Pereira/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands with a few familiar faces taking part.

One of those missing from the shoot this year was model Chrissy Teigen. She's one of the most iconic models to every work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and became one of the most popular to suit up fro the shoot.

Back in 2013 Teigen posed in a body paint bikini.

Here's a behind the scenes look at the shoot.

Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have graced the SI Swimsuit edition in nothing but body paint.

Here's more about Teigen, via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Chrissy Teigen joined SI Swimsuit upon a recommendation from friend and fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker. She won Rookie of the Year in 2010 and appeared on the 2014 cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge. Known for her quick wit and sense of humor, Chrissy has become one of Twitter's most popular personalities to follow. In 2016, she published a cookbook, Cravings, that became a New York Times bestseller. She’s married to musician John Legend and the couple have two children, Luna and Miles.

