Look: Chrissy Teigen's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: Model Christine Teigen attends NBC and Time Inc. celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at Dolby Theatre on January 14, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen had quite a run with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that all started due to a recommendation from fellow model Brooklyn Decker.

In 2010, Teigen was named the SI Swim Rookie of the Year. Fast forward four years later, and she was a cover model for the iconic magazine alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

Over the course of Teigen's run with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she appeared in eight different issues.

In 2013, Teigen wore nothing but body paint for her photoshoot.

A behind-the-scenes look at Teigen's 2013 photoshoot can be seen here.

Here are some pictures from Teigen's other photoshoots with SI Swim:

Teigen last appeared in the 2017 issue of the magazine. That photoshoot took place in Sumba Island, Indonesia.

You can view all of Teigen's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.