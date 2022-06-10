Christen Harper Shares New Video From 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

On Friday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper shared an inside look at her most recent shoot for the 2022 edition of the SI Swimsuit project.

Harper and the SI team traveled to Barbados for this year's shoot.

"A little behind the scenes super 8 footage of all the fun we had shooting @si_swimsuit 2022 in Barbados," Harper wrote on Instagram.

To learn a little bit more about Harper, here's her bio on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit page:

Christen Harper, who grew up in Southern California, decided to pursue a career in modeling at the age of 20 to help pay her way through college. She often received pushback from agents and clients to lose weight. Instead of shrinking herself down to fit into the standard sizing, Christen stayed true to herself and continued to pursue modeling knowing she was enough exactly how she was. She has shared her experience and has amplified the idea of body positivity and self love to her hundreds of thousands of followers. She uses her platform daily to spread positivity and connect with women across the world and partners with philanthropic organizations that directly help women and children in need. Her ultimate goal is to encourage, uplift and inspire women to go after their dreams and be the best version of themselves everyday.

Harper is dating Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Take a look at Harper's 2022 shoot here.