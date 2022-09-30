Look: Christen Harper's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Christen Harper attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Christen Harper has appeared in back-to-back Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues. Her latest appearance is something she'll never forget.

"I cannot believe I'm in the magazine this year as a rookie," Harper said. "I'm coming from Swim Search, and it's so exciting to be back with the team."

Harper was in Barbados for her rookie photoshoot with SI Swim.

As Harper was shooting for SI Swim, her now fiancé, Jared Goff, threw a game-winning touchdown pass for the Lions. It was a cool moment.

Harper wanted to be an SI Swimsuit model because those who came before her inspired her and gave her confidence as a young girl.

She earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2021.

Here's a photo from Harper's 2022 photoshoot:

It would not be a surprise to see Harper appear in a future issue of the magazine.

You can view all of Harper's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.