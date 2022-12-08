Look: Clarissa Bowers' Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Clarissa Bowers walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week At W South Beach - Runway at WET poolside lounge at W South Beach on July 14, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Clarissa Bowers had the chance to participate in the 2020 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as part of Swim Search. She was photographed in Turks and Caicos.

When Bowers wasn't modeling for SI Swim in 2020, she was studying neuroscience at Vanderbilt.

As you'd expect, Bowers was thrilled when she was presented with the opportunity to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"Having the opportunity to embark on this journey with the Sports Illustrated team and 16 other outstanding women means the absolute world to me," Bowers said. "Baby Clarissa never would have imagined this opportunity coming her way. Being a part of the SI Swimsuit model search means that I am able to be in a unique position to empower people on a much larger scale than I would otherwise be able to."

Here are some of the top photos from Bowers' rookie shoot:

This was Bowers' only photoshoot with SI Swim. Maybe, just maybe, she'll return for a future issue of the magazine.

You can view all of Bowers' photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.