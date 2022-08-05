Throwback: Clarissa Bowers' Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Clarissa Bowers walks the runway during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week At W South Beach - Runway at WET poolside lounge at W South Beach on July 14, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Clarissa Bowers officially made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2020. She was part of the brand's annual model search.

At that time, Bowers was a pre-med major at Vanderbilt. When she wasn't modeling with SI Swim, she was volunteering with Healing the Children.

Even though Bowers has only one photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit thus far, it was a memorable one.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Bowers' photoshoot from 2020:

Over the past two years, some of the best photos from Bowers' photoshoot have been shared on social media.

Bowers is a big believer in spreading positivity, telling SI Swim, "I try to wake up each day and make someone else's life better that day."

You can view Bowers' full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.