Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Samantha Hoopes

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Samantha Hoopes attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

It's fair to say Samantha Hoopes made a strong impression during her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Believe it or not, Hoopes posed in body paint for her rookie photoshoot. She was photographed in St. Lucia for the 2014 issue of SI Swimsuit.

"I think the body painting as a rookie is incredible," Hoopes said. "It couldn't have been a better experience."

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Hoopes' photoshoot from 2014:

Overall, Hoopes has appeared in seven issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here are some of her best photos:

Hoopes last appeared in the 2020 issue of SI Swimsuit. Perhaps she'll return in the near future.

You can view all of Hoopes' body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.