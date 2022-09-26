Look: Coolest Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some big-time Olympic athletes over the years, including some prominent gold medalists.

Among them: Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn, one of the best downhill skiers in U.S. history, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Arguably Vonn's most-prominent photoshoot was her "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Vonn is one of several notable athletes to take part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Some of her top photos have been shared on social media, as well.

You can view more from the Lindsey Vonn "Body Paint" photoshoots here.