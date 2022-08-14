Look: The Coolest Ronda Rousey 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Ronda Rousey has done a lot of cool things over the course of her career.

From dominating the octagon to starring in movies to taking over the wrestling world, the longtime MMA star has already accomplished a lot, both in and out of the fighting world.

Rousey has also ventured into the world of modeling.

The longtime fighting star posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, even partaking in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Here are some of Rousey's coolest looks for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Rousey is one of several prominent athletes to take part in the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

You can view Rousey's full photoshoots here.