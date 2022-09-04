Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Her Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danica Patrick's been a number of impressive things throughout her life.

Race car driver. Business woman. Television analyst.

Swimsuit model.

That last job might be the favorite of Patrick's career, too. She joked with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that she always dreamed of becoming a model.

SI Swimsuit made it happen.

Patrick opened up about her experience.

“I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it completely. Like, I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun,” Patrick told Sports Illustrated.

Patrick added that she was actually on the cover.

“You could actually say I was on the cover,” Patrick said in an interview. “I had a little image in the top right corner of the cover. I think Bar Refaeli was the cover girl that year.”

You can view Danica's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.