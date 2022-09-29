Look: Danica Patrick's Brutally Honest Swimsuit Model Admission

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

In 2008, Danica Patrick made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She then returned in 2009 for the next issue of the iconic magazine.

Patrick has been so successful in several fields over the past two decades. That being said, the former IndyCar driver admit in 2009 that she actually wanted to be a swimsuit model.

Patrick's appreciation for swimsuit models came from her experiences with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team.

"I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it, completely," Patrick said. "I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun."

Patrick continued: "I like doing photoshoots and I enjoy the artistic side of it. SI [Sports Illustrated] has always been good to me."

Patrick is one of several notable athletes to participate in an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Sue Bird, Alex Morgan, Aly Raisman and Ronda Rousey among others also had this privilege.

