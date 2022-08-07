Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danica Patrick has quite the resume.

Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring.

The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world.

In 2008, Patrick posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time.

Patrick is one of several notable athletes to take part in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She's posed for the issue multiple times.

