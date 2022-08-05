Look: Danielle Herrington's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Danielle Herrington attends 2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS at the Plaza Hotel on September 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

In 2017, Danielle Herrington made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. One year later, she was named the cover model for the iconic magazine.

Herrington, who was born in Compton, California, knew she wanted to be a model when she was just a kid. Well, it's safe to say she achieved some of her childhood goals.

Not only did Herrington have photoshoots with SI Swim in 2017 and 2018, she was featured in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 issues.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared some bloopers from Herrington's photoshoots on YouTube.

Here are some of the best photos of Herrington:

Herrington didn't appear in the 2022 issue, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see her return to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the future.

You can view all of Herrington's photoshoots with SI Swim here.