Look: Danielle Herrington's 'Uncovered' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Danielle Herrington attends 2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS at the Plaza Hotel on September 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

In 2017, Danielle Herrington made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. It didn't take long for her to get on the cover of the iconic magazine.

The following year, Herrington was named the cover model for the 2018 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Herrington, who was born in Compton, California, was also featured in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 issues of SI Swim.

The most recent photoshoot that Herrington was a part of took place in Hollywood, Florida.

A behind-the-scenes look at Herrington's photoshoot from 2021 can be seen here:

Believe it or not, Herrington wanted to be a model from a very young age. It's safe to say she accomplished that goal.

Here are some of Herrington's best photos with SI Swim:

It's unclear if we'll see Herrington return for the 2023 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view every photoshoot from Herrington's run with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.