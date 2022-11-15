Disturbing Allegation Made Against U.S. Paralympic Swimmer

(Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images)

A troubling allegation has been made against a United States Paralympic swimmer.

Robert Griswold, a gold medalist swimmer for the United States Paralympic team, has been accused of grooming and raping an intellectually disabled teammate.

The news comes after a lawsuit was filed in the state of Colorado this week.

"Parker Egbert is suing his teammate, Robert Griswold. Egbert is also suing the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and SafeSport for negligence, claiming they failed to protect him from Griswold, who had been investigated for misconduct in 2020," the New York Times reports.

Egbert's life has reportedly been "shattered" by the disturbing incident.

“This case is a horrific tragedy, where a young man who defied all odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer had his life utterly shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a team member who was a violent sexual predator,” the lawsuit reads.

The swimmer has also reportedly suffered “severe physical injuries, pain and suffering, and extreme mental and emotional distress.”

Griswold is reportedly temporarily suspended and has been since August.