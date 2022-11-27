Look: Emily Ratajkowski's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models in history have generated as much love as the actress, Emily Ratajkowski.

The "Gone Girl" star posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several years ago.

Some of Emily's top photos have gone on to trend on social media over the years.

Few photos, if any, can top her iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot pictures.

Emily is one of several prominent celebrities to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Emily hasn't posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for a couple of years now, but perhaps we'll see her back at some point in the future.

You can view more from Emily's photoshoots here.