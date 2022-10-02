Look: Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 14: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Superga Party during Pitti Immagine Uomo 102 at La Loggia del Piazzale Michelangelo on June 14, 2022 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images) Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty big stars over the years.

Few models, if any, were bigger than actress Emily Ratajkowski.

The Hollywood actress has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. In fact, Ratajkowski took part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Some of Emily's top "Body Paint" photos have been shared on social media.

Emily is one of several top models to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her "Body Paint" photoshoot, too.

Ratajkowski is stunning in the one-of-a-kind swimsuit.

You can view more from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue online here.